Medical Moment: The best workouts for every decade

(WNDU) - Exercise can help you live longer, and even fight off your risk of things like heart disease and diabetes.

Most people would agree: Working out in your twenties is much different than working out in your seventies!

The Mayo Clinic says everyone, no matter their age, should strive to get 30 minutes of exercise each day. But what types of activities are most beneficial for your age?

The CDC says those in their twenties need 30 minutes of weight training followed by 30 minutes of cardio and 45 to 60 minutes of straight cardio three times a week.

When you turn 30, your metabolism starts to drop by two percent every decade. Strive for one hour of circuit training four times a week, plus at least one day of cardio for 45 to 60 minutes at a high intensity.

In your 40s, cardio work at least three days a week is important for keeping weight under control and resistance training is crucial now.

In your 50s, warming up with a walk or light yoga and weight training are musts.

In your 60s, you may wonder where your metabolism went, in fact, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found an average gain of 12 lbs. eight years after menopause. This is the perfect time for lower-impact HIIT workouts. Strength training is also essential for helping to maintain bone density and muscle mass.

In your 70s and beyond, work out three days a week with lighter weights, walk whenever possible, and do daily stretch and balance exercises.

One of the keys to getting into shape is finding something that you like! So if you hate running, forcing yourself to run might not be the best option. Perhaps, try biking instead, or maybe go for a swim!

The key is consistency, and you’re more likely to keep exercising if you’re having fun doing it.

