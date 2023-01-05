Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming.

Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.

Skimming machines can be used to produce fraudulent debit and credit cards.

Batausu was arrested on skimming charges in November. His case is working its way through federal court in South Bend.

Valentin Batausu
Valentin Batausu(St. Joseph County Jail)

