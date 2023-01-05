IUSB splits hoops double-header with Roosevelt

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The IUSB Titans men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted conference opponent Roosevelt University on Wednesday night for a double-header.

The Titans’ women’s team came out on top, earning their 14th victory of the year with an 84-68 win. Katie Gard led the way with a game-high 26 points. The IUSB women’s team improves their record to 14-1 on the season and 9-1 in the CCAC. They’ll take on 4 straight road conference games before their next home tilt on January 28th versus Governors State University.

IUSB’s men’s team however, was defeated in the follow-up game by a final score of 77-70. It’s just the Titan’s second conference loss so far this season, and their total record now rests at 10-5. They’ll face road conference contests on January 7th (Saturday) and 11th (Wednesday) before returning home to play Governors State University on the 14th (Saturday).

