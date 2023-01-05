Gov. Whitmer invites K-12 students to create design for ‘State of the State’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has invited all K-12 students to create a design for this year’s “State of the State” program cover.

This year’s program theme is, “What makes Michigan strong?”

Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and can use crayons, markers, paint, and any other material.

“Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student’s artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan’s strengths. I hope students from across the state display their skills and submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest.”

To submit your design simply click here.

Entries will be accepted exclusively online and must be received no later than the end of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The winner will receive a gift box from Cherry Republic!

