Four Winds Field could see more growth with rewritten legislation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to the South Bend Regional Chamber, the South Bend Cubs and Four Winds Field bring in $24 million to the city each year.

That is because Four Winds Field is an award-winning stadium and amenity found in no other city of South Bend’s size.

“From 1997 to 2017 it generated almost $10 million dollars of money that could then be reinvested into an improved stadium. It expired in 2017, it got renewed but it has a cap on it,” says Jeff Rea, the President and CEO of the SB Regional Chamber.

Rea says that’s why Andrew Berlin is working with the city and state of Indiana to rewrite that renewed legislation that allows sports teams to use tax money from sales to reinvest in the team and stadium, with hopes to make the cap on that amount larger.

“This isn’t why your property tax bill went up. These aren’t property taxes from your house that are collected down there, this is money generated that stays in that district that stays in that district and gets reinvested in it,” Rea says.

If a fan buys a sweatshirt or hat from the team store, taxes from that purchase go right back to the team and making sure that coming to games is that much more enjoyable.

“Historically I went to a baseball game to watch baseball. That’s not the only reason people go now, and it’s really a whole family entertainment experience, so if you look at the improvements that have happened over the last decade, all intended to enhance the overall experience for families,” Rea says.

According to Rea, each year more than 300,000 fans visit South Bend to attend games, which is why investing in the stadium and surrounding area is a no brainer.

“So, 2023 we think you’ll start to see the transformation in the neighborhood around it and then we hope you’ll continue to see the investment in the stadium and some potential enhancements there as well,” Rea says.

Rea tells 16 News Now that Berlin is set to announce more information on improvements, expansion, and how exactly the bill will be changed at the end of January.

