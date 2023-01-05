Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’

One of Damar Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke about the risky nature of football. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
(CNN) - The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday saying safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours ... and he is making steady progress” from his on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The team said that Hamlin remains critically ill but “appears to be neurologically intact.”

One of Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke Thursday morning about the risky nature of football. While he said football is a dangerous sport, he called what happened to Hamlin a “freak accident.”

“It’s just a freak, like a freak play, a freak accident,” Thomas said. “… Colts players, players now, just football, just the world in general – we’re all just like one heartbeat right now. Just all just waiting for Damar to just get healthy. Just waiting for him to just to come out of there.”

Hamlin has been at a Cincinnati hospital since collapsing on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals Monday night.

