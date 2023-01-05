Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

(CBS46 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 highway.

The body has not been positively identified at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328, or contact the office through their anonymous web tip line here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new video has been released by police that shows the suspect in the killings of the four...
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of...
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

Latest News

Farmers explain why bird flu is impacting egg prices across the nation.
Rising price of eggs ruffles feathers
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’
Irish travel to North Carolina winless in conference play.
Irish travel to North Carolina winless in conference play
Samantha Albert joins viewers live to give them the latest updates on developments at Four...
Rea: Berlin has big plans for Four Winds Field
2 injured in Addison Street house fire.
2 injured in Addison Street house fire