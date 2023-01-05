Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 highway.

The body has not been positively identified at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328, or contact the office through their anonymous web tip line here.

