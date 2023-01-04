Winona Lake man accused of stabbing relative during argument
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man was arrested last week after he was accused of stabbing a relative in the neck during an argument.
Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
On Dec. 29, officers found a man with a stab wound to the neck in a Winona Lake home. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union reports the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
Police say Williamson admitted to the stabbing and said it stemmed from an argument over Williamson’s employment status.
