Winona Lake man accused of stabbing relative during argument

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man was arrested last week after he was accused of stabbing a relative in the neck during an argument.

Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 29, officers found a man with a stab wound to the neck in a Winona Lake home. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union reports the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Police say Williamson admitted to the stabbing and said it stemmed from an argument over Williamson’s employment status.

Henry Daniel Williamson
Henry Daniel Williamson(Times Union)

