Wednesday’s Child: Creative Sandy

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The new year just might bring a new family for children in need of adoption. That’s the hope for hundreds of Michigan and Indiana foster kids. Grant Me Hope sent WNDU the story of 15-year-old Sandra.

Sandy, as she prefers to be called, is a talented artist.

“I like to color, draw, do fun activities and also do arts and crafts,” said Sandy. “I want to be a singer, dancer, artist, and fashion designer.”

Sandy likes going to school and enjoys a variety of subjects.

“My favorite subject is math, science, art, and music class,” explained Sandy. “Because, you know, like you can do like different musicals.”

Sandy is looking for a new family that will support her interests. She has a good idea of what her new family will look like.

“For a family, I’m looking for they’re like nice, loving and stuff like that,” said Sandy. She hopes to find a new mom and a dad. She also hopes they have a lot of pets since she loves animals.

If you would like to learn more about Sandy, click here for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

And Grant Me Hope.

