VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A new video has been released which reveals that the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho was stopped twice in Indiana, just minutes apart.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office shared dashcam footage of the traffic stop on Tuesday. It happened back on Dec. 15, when a state police officer pulled over Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

Kohberger and his father drove cross-country from eastern Washington to Pennsylvania.

“While I monitored the investigation into the horrific murders of the University of Idaho students, I did not imagine the investigation would lead to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, a Pennsylvania State Police commissioner.

The deputy pulled Kohberger over for following too closely, and Kohberger’s lawyer claims that Kohberger was pulled over once for speeding, and once for following too closely to the car in front of him.

On Tuesday, Kohborger also agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; Bills-Bengals game suspended

Latest News

Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
The pharmacy will be operating on different hours!
Lakeland Pharmacy moves to new location
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues.
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues