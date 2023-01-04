VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana

(WNDU) - A new video has been released which reveals that the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho was stopped twice in Indiana, just minutes apart.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office shared dashcam footage of the traffic stop on Tuesday. It happened back on Dec. 15, when a state police officer pulled over Bryan Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra.

Kohberger and his father drove cross-country from eastern Washington to Pennsylvania.

“While I monitored the investigation into the horrific murders of the University of Idaho students, I did not imagine the investigation would lead to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, a Pennsylvania State Police commissioner.

The deputy pulled Kohberger over for following too closely, and Kohberger’s lawyer claims that Kohberger was pulled over once for speeding, and once for following too closely to the car in front of him.

On Tuesday, Kohborger also agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.

