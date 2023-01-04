Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

A vehicle crashed into the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery off SR 933 on Jan. 3, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933.

According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol were involved.

