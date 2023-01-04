St. Joseph County Public Library offering free winter programs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to read more in the new year, or maybe take an online class, the St. Joseph County Public Library is offering it all this winter for free.

You can take advantage of after-school STEM programs for your kids, and free crafts.

The library also offers free tax assistance starting in February for those who need help.

“The library is way more than just books and magazines and print material,” said Marissa Gebhard, the communications manager for SJCPL. “We are a place that can answer your questions and can connect you with other resources in the community.”

