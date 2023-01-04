South Bend narrows search for new community police review board director

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - By the end of the month, the South Bend Common Council could submit a list of three to five finalists who want to become the director of the city’s Community Police Review Board.

That’s the stated hope of the council president, who says that candidate interviews recently resumed. It’s been some 18 months since the position was last filled.

That’s when Joshua Reynolds resigned just after 74 days on the job after it was discovered that he had been suspended several times during his tenure at the Indianapolis Police Department.

“Actually, we had a second round of interviews as per the council ordinance, we also just had interviews last week, I will be forwarding information to the council for the person I refer I’m referring for the second-round interview, after that we’ll be having a town hall,” said Sharon McBride, South Bend Common Council President. “With community questions and have an open forum for the candidates that we would like to select if their qualified to move on to the mayor.”

“I know they went through some of the interview processes, of course you had the background checks that took a little longer some of the candidates were out of the country, so trying to get that collaboration together with everybody just took a little longer, and we want to make sure we get it right,” explained Sheila Niezgodski, 6th District councilmember.

The mayor has the final say on who gets the job, and that step comes after the council presents the list of finalists.

