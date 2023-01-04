Reports: Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid

(House.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton says he is intrigued that his name is being floated as a compromise pick to become the next House Speaker.

That’s according to reports from The Detroit News and MLive, which come as Republicans remain deadlocked over picking the next House Speaker. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy needs 218 votes to become the next speaker. But as of Wednesday afternoon he has yet to reach that magic number after five ballots.

Upton, who just retired on Dec. 31, 2022, after spending the last 36 years in Congress representing southwest Michigan, has been suggested as a well-respected Republican who could garner some Democratic support.

While Upton says he hasn’t rejected the “intriguing proposal,” he says he is not advocating for the job and that he supports McCarthy.

Upton also says he’d be willing to serve as speaker to “put an end to the dysfunction that is doing so much damage to the country.”

Upton would not have to be nominated by Republicans. Congress members can cast ballots for speaker for whomever they please.

The speaker of the House, by law, does not have to be an elected congressman. For Upton to prevail, he’d need most of the 213 Democratic votes.

