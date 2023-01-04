Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?

The drug has been used for by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery.

Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs.

According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state of Michigan in Xylazine-related deaths.

“Xylazine’s original design was to help in medical interventions to put animals to sleep, similar to fentanyl. Fentanyl has helped originally in a medical environment to sedate people. And we’re finding that now these drugs are being laced in other types of drugs,” said Guy Miller, the Health Officer for Berrien County.

In 2021, the county experienced 1 Xylazine-related death, and in 2022 that number jumped to 8.

“With looking at the state of Michigan, this is the largest increase in rate that they’ve seen across the state of Michigan, so that is concerning,” Miller said.

The health department has warned the community of Xylazine saying that with limited information on where these laced drugs are coming from, education has been most important.

“You might change somebody’s life in your day-to-day interactions that maybe they didn’t know about Xylazine, maybe they didn’t know how risky it is to use substances in this way that it really could be with Xylazine, life or death.” Miller said.

Narcan will not reverse the effects of Xylazine, but is still recommended, along with calling 9-1-1 and performing mouth to mouth and CPR.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.