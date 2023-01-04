NEW YEAR, SAME STORY: Irish remain winless in ACC play with loss to Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WNDU) - Despite holding a double-digit lead in the 2nd half, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team came up short in their 4th conference game of the season, losing to Boston College 70-63.

The Irish gave up a 17-4 run to close the game as the Golden Eagles flew by the Irish for their 2nd conference victory in four tries so far this season.

This loss was the first game of the calendar year for the Irish, who no doubt hoped to turn over a new leaf after starting ACC play 0-3 in December.

Notre Dame was led on the scoreboard by Dane Goodwin and JJ Starling, with both players scoring 16 points. Cormac Ryan was the team’s only other double-digit scorer, finishing with 11.

A lackluster interior presence again doomed Notre Dame in this one as they were out-rebounded by Boston College 41-28. The Golden Eagles also outdid Notre Dame when it came to points in the paint, scoring 38 points inside compared to ND’s 24.

The team has another road game on their radar this week; Saturday they travel to Chapel Hill for a Saturday morning showdown with the University of North Carolina. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

