ND corner TaRiq Bracy declares for 2023 NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Notre Dame cornerback TaRiq Bracy announced via Instagram that he’d be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

The fact that he’s leaving Notre Dame comes as no surprise, as Bracy exhausted his final season of eligibility this year during this past campaign that culminated in a Gator Bowl victory. During that season, he racked up nearly 40 tackles including a sack, and also recorded an interception and a forced fumble.

The cornerback room saw strong contributions come from underclassmen, as true freshmen Jaden Mickey and Ben Morrison earned plenty of reps throughout the year. Morrison was named a freshman All-American by College Football News after a stellar debut season where he intercepted five passes. The cornerback room also returns veteran leadership in the form of Cam Hart, who will return for his fifth year at the school after battling injury on & off this past season.

