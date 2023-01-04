Medical Moment: What happens during cardiac arrest

(WNDU) - After Damar Hamlin’s terrifying collapse at Monday’s game, many of us are taking our heart health more seriously.

The Buffalo Bills have confirmed that he went into cardiac arrest on field.

“This is exceedingly rare,” said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, emergency medicine physician at Adventist Health Glendale. “It’s almost like getting struck by lightning.”

The team confirmed Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease. What caused the emergency condition is still being determined, but multiple health experts say one possibility is a phenomenon called Commotio Cordis.

“You think about the chest wall and the projectile or the blow coming to the heart at that exact time when the heart is beating in a very particular way,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon at Grady Memorial Hospital.

That causes the heart to go into an abnormal rhythm known as ventricular fibrillation.

“When the heart is fibrillating, the only thing you can really do is administer that electrical shock,” Dr. Cardillo explained.

Within 10 seconds of Hamlin’s collapse, the Bills team trainers were treating him. Video shows an ambulance on the field in less than five minutes. The team says Hamlin’s heart was restarted before he was rushed to the hospital.

“Really, it’s going to come down to his underlying strength. His conditioning. And, how long he was without any oxygen,” Dr. Cardillo said.

This kind of sickness mostly occurs in boys and young men during sports. The American Heart Association says it’s the leading cause of death in youth baseball in the U.S.

The widespread use of AEDs has helped save many lives!

