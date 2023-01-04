Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student

Brelynna Felix and Gage Rogers. (Courtesy of Titus Funeral Home, Times Union)
By Carli Luca
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured.

In October, 27-year-old Gage Rogers admitted to leaving the scene of the crash as part of a plea agreement. He’s now received a 9-and-a-half year sentence.

Two years of that sentence will be served behind bars. The remainder will be spent in a home detention program, followed by probation.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, Rogers apologized to the victims’ families in court, saying had he known what happened, he would have stopped.

