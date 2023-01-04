Lakeland Pharmacy moves to new location

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you get your prescriptions at Lakeland Pharmacy, they’ve moved to a new location!

Lakeland Pharmacy Shoppe is now open within the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph at 1234 Napier Ave.

The hospital was formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center. The switch to a new location allows access to prescriptions for people who may need them outside normal retail pharmacy business hours.

The pharmacy is open from 8 a.m. until midnight, Monday through Friday. On the weekend, it is open from 4 p.m. until midnight. It’s also open during holidays.

