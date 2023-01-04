First Alert Weather: Snow chance returns to Michiana

A cold front moved through the area Wednesday morning and dropped our 50s and 60s. 30s for highs are expected for the rest of the week with a chance of light snow.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: NO fog to start off the day! A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Chance of a rain/snow shower late day. High around 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with off-and-on rain/snow showers. Only a trace of snow is expected. Low 32F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Off and on snow showers. A trace to 1″ of snow is expected throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. Lown30F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning flurries will give way to peeks of sun late day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. Low 25F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Peeks of sun throughout Saturday will give way to a chance of light rain/snow Saturday night into Sunday. No road impacts are expected locally. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our 30-degree high temperatures are short-lived. High temperatures next week will rebound back into the 40s (10-15 degrees above average)! More sunshine looks likely next week with the above-average temperatures. We are watching a chance of showers late next week as our upper-level pattern begins to break back down. Still NO BIG cool-down in sight for Michiana.

