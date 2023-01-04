Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!

The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza.

There’s no word yet on when it will open. If you’re craving cookies in the meantime, there’s a Crumbl Cookies in Mishawaka that is open. It’s located at 5230 N Main Street, Suite A.

Already breaking that New Year’s resolution?– A new @CrumblCookies store appears to be in the works near Erskine Plaza on South Bend’s South side.



The Utah based company tells me, “This store is in the early stages of development, but we are getting close.” pic.twitter.com/w4O40mlMLl — Alex Almanza (@AlexAlmanzaWNDU) January 4, 2023

