Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza.
There’s no word yet on when it will open. If you’re craving cookies in the meantime, there’s a Crumbl Cookies in Mishawaka that is open. It’s located at 5230 N Main Street, Suite A.
