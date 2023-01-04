Braun fundraising points to expensive GOP Indiana governor race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has relied on a few dozen big-money donors to quickly catch up in fundraising with GOP rivals in the 2024 race for Indiana governor, with his campaign saying it has raised about $1.5 million since formally launching his bid just over a month ago.

Braun’s campaign told The Associated Press he has also transferred about $1.5 million from his Senate campaign fund as he foregoes a reelection bid for his Senate seat that is also up for election next year.

That quick fundraising haul signals a possible expensive primary for the Republican gubernatorial nomination against Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden. According to WTHR, Crouch and Doden have banked amounts approaching or exceeding $3 million over the past couple of years.

Republicans will be seeking to extend their 20-year hold on the governor’s office by succeeding Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

