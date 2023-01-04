Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday.
By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky.

That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

It was not immediately clear where along the border Biden would visit. Biden is heading to Mexico City on Monday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden was in Kentucky visiting a highway bridge that is receiving federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
A new video has been released by police that shows the suspect in the killings of the four...
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

Latest News

FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Facing migration flood, US resumes services at embassy in Cuba
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker; GOP in disarray
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalled amid once-in-a-century fight
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison