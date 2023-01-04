6 South Bend councilmembers to file candidacies for reelection
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Six South Bend councilmembers are expected to file paperwork for reelection on Wednesday.
Candidates filing for reelection include:
- Council President Sharon McBride
- Vice President Sheila Neizgodski
- 1st District Councilman Canneth Lee
- 4th District Councilman Troy Warner
- Member Rachel Tomas-Morgan
- Member Karen White
They’ll formally file for reelection Wednesday morning at the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.