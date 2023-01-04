6 South Bend councilmembers to file candidacies for reelection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Six South Bend councilmembers are expected to file paperwork for reelection on Wednesday.

Candidates filing for reelection include:

Council President Sharon McBride

Vice President Sheila Neizgodski

1st District Councilman Canneth Lee

4th District Councilman Troy Warner

Member Rachel Tomas-Morgan

Member Karen White

They’ll formally file for reelection Wednesday morning at the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.