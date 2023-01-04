6 South Bend councilmembers to file candidacies for reelection

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Six South Bend councilmembers are expected to file paperwork for reelection on Wednesday.

Candidates filing for reelection include:

  • Council President Sharon McBride
  • Vice President Sheila Neizgodski
  • 1st District Councilman Canneth Lee
  • 4th District Councilman Troy Warner
  • Member Rachel Tomas-Morgan
  • Member Karen White

They’ll formally file for reelection Wednesday morning at the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.

