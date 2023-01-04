6 of 9 South Bend Common Council members file for reelection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, candidate filing became a team sport.

Two-thirds of the sitting members of the South Bend Common Council filed for reelection in the same place, at the same time.

All share the same opinion of what the city’s future priorities should be.

“As far as increasing our park structure, our infrastructure and streets, continue with attacking the violence that we have in the City of South Bend and making sure that we just have nice curbs and sidewalks, lighting and provide the quality of life that the citizens deserve,” said Sharon McBride, the South Bend Common Council President.

“We may not always agree on everything, but we do find ways to come together work collaboratively together you know and for me especially with some of the initiatives in the 6th District, compromise is the key,” said Sheila Niezgodski.

Six of nine councilmembers showed up for the joint filing, including Rachel Tomas Morgan, Troy Warner, Caneth Lee, and Karen White.

