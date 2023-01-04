5 Warsaw Common Council members file for reelection

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The team concept continued in Warsaw as several council members filed for reelection.

According to our reporting partners at The Times Union, five Warsaw Common Council members and the clerk-treasurer filed for reelection. Other leaders still have until noon of Feb. 3 to officially declare their intention to hold those offices.

The incumbents who filed for reelection are:

Lynne Christiansen

Cindy Dobbins

Jerry Frush

Josh Finch

Mike Klondaris

Diane Quance

