5 Warsaw Common Council members file for reelection
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The team concept continued in Warsaw as several council members filed for reelection.
According to our reporting partners at The Times Union, five Warsaw Common Council members and the clerk-treasurer filed for reelection. Other leaders still have until noon of Feb. 3 to officially declare their intention to hold those offices.
The incumbents who filed for reelection are:
- Lynne Christiansen
- Cindy Dobbins
- Jerry Frush
- Josh Finch
- Mike Klondaris
- Diane Quance
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.