5 Warsaw Common Council members file for reelection

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The team concept continued in Warsaw as several council members filed for reelection.

According to our reporting partners at The Times Union, five Warsaw Common Council members and the clerk-treasurer filed for reelection. Other leaders still have until noon of Feb. 3 to officially declare their intention to hold those offices.

The incumbents who filed for reelection are:

  • Lynne Christiansen
  • Cindy Dobbins
  • Jerry Frush
  • Josh Finch
  • Mike Klondaris
  • Diane Quance

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
A new video has been released by police that shows the suspect in the killings of the four...
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice in Indiana
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County

Latest News

Two-thirds of the sitting members of the South Bend Common Council filed for reelection on Jan....
6 of 9 South Bend Common Council members file for reelection
Braun fundraising points to expensive GOP Indiana governor race
Reports: Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell