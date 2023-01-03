Woman sentenced to house arrest, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires

Sherry Thomas
Sherry Thomas(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By Carli Luca
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County learned her sentence on Tuesday.

Sherry Thomas, 33, pled guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The other seven arson counts against Thomas were dismissed as part of the deal.

RELATED: Elkhart County man heartbroken after family’s century-old barn burnt down

On Tuesday, Thomas was sentenced to eight years of house arrest and two years of probation.

In November 2022, her boyfriend, Joseph Hershberger, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in the same Elkhart County arsons.

Hershberger and Thomas still face additional charges in Marshall County and Kosciusko County.

Joseph Hershberger
Joseph Hershberger(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

