Woman sentenced to house arrest, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County learned her sentence on Tuesday.

Sherry Thomas, 33, pled guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The other seven arson counts against Thomas were dismissed as part of the deal.

On Tuesday, Thomas was sentenced to eight years of house arrest and two years of probation.

In November 2022, her boyfriend, Joseph Hershberger, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in the same Elkhart County arsons.

Hershberger and Thomas still face additional charges in Marshall County and Kosciusko County.

Joseph Hershberger (Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

