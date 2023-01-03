Warmer weather brings golfers out to courses

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a foggy and warm start to the new year, local golf courses are taking the opportunity to bring in members.

“We have so many people that have new clubs for Christmas or are starting their new year’s resolution,” said Michelle Wittig, owner of Juday Creek Golf Course.

After temperatures soared into the low 60s, many clubs opened their golf courses to members, Juday Creek among them with discounted winter rates. With hundreds of members, Juday Creek opens every chance the weather is agreeable.

“We will always be open for play as long as weather is permitting,” said Wittig. “We’re here getting ready for the season, so we’re booking outings now, but we also do a lot of special events. So, we are always around. So, if it’s golfable we’ll be open.”

Other nearby golf courses such as Erskine Park are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 9.

