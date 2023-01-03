Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts.

The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was spotted in late November roaming the Prudhoe Bay area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent a team of polar bear biologists to assess the cub’s situation, and they made the rare decision to remove it from the wild.

“Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation,” Service Polar Bear Program Lead David Gustine said in a statement.

Polar bear cubs typically stay with their mother for 2.5 years. The cub was found to be in fairly good condition, though a bit underweight at 103 pounds.

“Our primary concern is for the wellbeing of the cub,” said Alaska Zoo Executive Director Patrick Lampi. “It had been observed eating a fox, lacerations on its upper lip are likely from that activity. With rabies in fox prevalent in the Prudhoe Bay area, we have special extended quarantine procedures in place for this cub.”

The cub will not be on public display at the zoo until staff determine it is healthy and FWS officials approve the move, the agency said.

The agency said the last time a polar bear cub was removed from the wild was 2013, when the male cub Kali was orphaned in Point Lay. After receiving care at the Alaska Zoo, Kali was transferred to his permanent home at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.