One shot in late evening on Ashland Ave

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was shot near Portage Court on Ashland Avenue in the late evening of Monday, January 2, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. The emergency call was made at 11:24pm.

The status of the victim is not currently known, and it is unclear if a suspect has been caught.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with the latest as more information is known.

