One shot in late evening on Ashland Ave

One person was shot near Portage Court on Ashland Avenue in the late evening of January 2.
One person was shot near Portage Court on Ashland Avenue in the late evening of January 2.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was shot near Portage Court on Ashland Avenue in the late evening of Monday, January 2, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. The emergency call was made at 11:24pm.

The status of the victim is not currently known, and it is unclear if a suspect has been caught.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with the latest as more information is known.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
Sean Daniel Miller
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(Source: AP)
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Families are taking advantage of unusually mild temperatures before the kids head back to...
Families enjoying warmer temperatures
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory; Morning showers followed by record-high temperatures Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; Bills-Bengals game suspended
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation