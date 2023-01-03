One person hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday.

According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.

No information has been released on the identity of the victim at this time.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

