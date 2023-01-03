One person hit, killed by train in Goshen

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday.

According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.

No information has been released on the identity of the victim at this time.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; Bills-Bengals game suspended
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

Latest News

One person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen.
One person killed in train accident
Team 265 hosts monthly heart screenings in Walkerton.
Local non-profits see increase in heart screen sign-ups after Hamlin collapse
If you can identify this individual, please call Det. Lambright at (574) 389-4736.
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
Warmer weather brings golfers out to courses.
Warmer weather brings golfers out to courses
Medical Moment: How to keep track of high blood pressure.
Medical Moment: How to keep track of high blood pressure