Michiana Crime Stoppers announces ‘Speedy Reward’ increase

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers has announced a payout increase for those who help lead police to the arrests of criminals.

The group’s “Speedy Reward” increased from $200 to $300 on Sunday, Jan. 1. A “Speedy Reward” is a tip that leads to an arrest of a fugitive (someone who already has a warrant issued against them).

This enhancement follows two other major reward increases last year. In 2022, homicide tips went up from $1,000 to $2,500.

Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors implemented a new pilot program called “Victory over Violence” to specifically combat felony crimes with firearms involved. These anonymous tips are eligible for an automatic $1,000.

Since its inception in 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has assisted in solving more than 11,170 cases, more than 8,400 arrests, and has paid out more than $1.1 million in rewards.

You can reach Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-7867. You can also visit their website, michianacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
Sean Daniel Miller
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County

Latest News

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades
While some policies haven't changed in years, other stores are tightening up the rules in 2023,...
How retailers are handling holiday returns
Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break