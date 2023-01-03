Michiana Crime Stoppers announces ‘Speedy Reward’ increase

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers has announced a payout increase for those who help lead police to the arrests of criminals.

The group’s “Speedy Reward” increased from $200 to $300 on Sunday, Jan. 1. A “Speedy Reward” is a tip that leads to an arrest of a fugitive (someone who already has a warrant issued against them).

This enhancement follows two other major reward increases last year. In 2022, homicide tips went up from $1,000 to $2,500.

Meanwhile, the group’s board of directors implemented a new pilot program called “Victory over Violence” to specifically combat felony crimes with firearms involved. These anonymous tips are eligible for an automatic $1,000.

Since its inception in 1983, Michiana Crime Stoppers has assisted in solving more than 11,170 cases, more than 8,400 arrests, and has paid out more than $1.1 million in rewards.

You can reach Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-7867. You can also visit their website, michianacrimestoppers.com.

