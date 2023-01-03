Mega Millions jackpot soars to $785 million

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine what you could do with a million dollars...

Multiply that by 785 and you get the Mega Millions jackpot that is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s drawing!

It’s the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Anyone eyeing the estimated $785 million jackpot has a 1-in-302.6 million chance of winning.

The massive jackpot has some Michiana residents dreaming of what they would do with all that money.

“I would take care of my kids and my grandkids and buy me a beautiful home and a new car and go on vacation,” said Marie Crist, who was buying lottery tickets at the Phillips 66 on State Road 933 in Roseland. “I don’t know where I’d go, but I’d go somewhere warm.”

