Medical Moment: How keep to track of high blood pressure

(WNDU) - Millions of Americans are living with high blood pressure. New studies show that one in eight people don’t even know they have it!

In fact, nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, a condition that puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke. But there are a lot of people who don’t know about this common condition.

“We call it a silent killer because people don’t pay much attention to it until you have what we call end organ damage,” Siddarth Wayangankar, MD, Baptist Health.

Most people with high blood pressure don’t have symptoms unless their blood pressure is very high. That’s why doctors say knowing your numbers mutters!

“You need to know that number at the top of your brain, at the tip of your tongue,” said Ricardo Hanel, MD, PhD, Neurosurgeon Baptist Health.

A normal blood pressure reading is less than 120 over 80, and elevated blood pressure is between 120 and 129 over less than 80. Above that is considered high blood pressure. The good news? Experts say it’s important to add a blood pressure monitor to your home first aid kit. We found them on Amazon for less than $40.

But one reading likely won’t cut it!

“We tell the patients that they need to get as many readings as possible because that gives us a better understanding of the true blood pressure,” said Venkata Sagi, MD, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Baptist Health.

A recent Oxford study found that one in eight adults had high blood pressure spikes at night that were missed by daytime readings, suggesting that you may also want to take your blood pressure at night!

