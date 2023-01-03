Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything.

In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.

Over $700 million remains to be claimed, and it can be returned to you if you’re the rightful owner. Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

To check if you’re entitled to some of that money, you can visit indianaunclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business to see if the state owes you anything.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

