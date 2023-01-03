Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything.

In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.

Over $700 million remains to be claimed, and it can be returned to you if you’re the rightful owner. Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.

To check if you’re entitled to some of that money, you can visit indianaunclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business to see if the state owes you anything.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; Bills-Bengals game suspended
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $785 million
The City of South Bend will fund operation costs for a new mental health crisis center.
City of South Bend to fund operation costs for crisis center
One person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen.
One person killed in train accident
Team 265 hosts monthly heart screenings in Walkerton.
Michiana non-profits see increase in heart screen sign-ups after Bills player collapses on field