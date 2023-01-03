Healthy recipes for the new year

Recipes for the New Year: Winter Salad
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If eating healthier was one of your New Year’s resolutions, you may be looking to freshen up your recipe book.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Martin’s Super Markets to get some easy, healthy recipe ideas.

“Everyone usually has a library of their favorite recipes,” said Kristin St. Clair, the Health & Wellness Advisor for Martin’s. “So, start there when you’re meal planning. And then as you go week by week in meal plan, maybe start to build in a few newer recipes that either challenge you with different food flavors or culinary-wise.”

Through the month of January, Martin’s Super Markets is offering a Commit to be Fit digital club where you get a $5 digital coupon when you spend $50 on produce.

Below are three easy, healthy recipes:

Winter Fruit Salad - Eat Smart Be Well

Granola Bites - Eat Smart Be Well

Tangy Thai Shrimp & Apple Salad - Eat Smart Be Well

