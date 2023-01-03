Fans upset with Celine Dion’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s ‘200 greatest singers’ list
(WNDU) - Rolling Stone magazine published its list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” for the New Year, but some fans aren’t happy with it.
That’s because singer Celine Dion was not included in the list.
Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums selling at least 10 million copies globally.
Some fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with her exclusion from Rolling Stone’s rankings.
Rolling Stone said its parameters were “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”
There were also complaints that the list did not include Diana Ross, Sting, or Dionne Warwick.
The Top 25 singers in Rolling Stone’s rankings are:
- Aretha Franklin
- Whitney Houston
- Sam Cooke
- Billie Holiday
- Mariah Carey
- Ray Charles
- Stevie Wonder
- Beyonce
- Otis Redding
- Al Green
- Little Richard
- John Lennon
- Patsy Cline
- Freddie Mercury
- Bob Dylan
- Prince
- Elvis Presley
- Celia Cruz
- Frank Sinatra
- Marvin Gaye
- Nina Simone
- Adele
- Smokey Robinson
- George Jones
- Mary J. Blige
To view the full list, click here.
Dion recently announced she’s postponing several tour dates after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder.
