Fans upset with Celine Dion’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s ‘200 greatest singers’ list

Celine Dion (photo courtesy Brian Purnell of Mushroom Creative House)
Celine Dion (photo courtesy Brian Purnell of Mushroom Creative House)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Rolling Stone magazine published its list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” for the New Year, but some fans aren’t happy with it.

That’s because singer Celine Dion was not included in the list.

Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums selling at least 10 million copies globally.

Some fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with her exclusion from Rolling Stone’s rankings.

Rolling Stone said its parameters were “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

There were also complaints that the list did not include Diana Ross, Sting, or Dionne Warwick.

The Top 25 singers in Rolling Stone’s rankings are:

  1. Aretha Franklin
  2. Whitney Houston
  3. Sam Cooke
  4. Billie Holiday
  5. Mariah Carey
  6. Ray Charles
  7. Stevie Wonder
  8. Beyonce
  9. Otis Redding
  10. Al Green
  11. Little Richard
  12. John Lennon
  13. Patsy Cline
  14. Freddie Mercury
  15. Bob Dylan
  16. Prince
  17. Elvis Presley
  18. Celia Cruz
  19. Frank Sinatra
  20. Marvin Gaye
  21. Nina Simone
  22. Adele
  23. Smokey Robinson
  24. George Jones
  25. Mary J. Blige

To view the full list, click here.

Dion recently announced she’s postponing several tour dates after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Healthy recipes for the new year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
16 Morning News Now stopped by Martin’s Super Markets to get some easy, healthy recipe ideas.

News

Ashland Ave. Shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Chuck Weather 010323

Updated: 7 hours ago

Crime

1 killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue.

Latest News

News

Families enjoying warmer temperatures in Michiana

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Families are taking advantage of unusually mild temperatures before the kids head back to school following Christmas break.

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Morning Showers, Record High

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chuck Heaver
Moderate to heavy rain will move through early Tuesday morning. Highs will warm to around 60 degrees in the afternoon.

News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; Bills-Bengals game suspended

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Damar Hamlin suffered a hit, got up, remained standing for a few moments and then fell down again.

Crime

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say the victims in both shootings walked into the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crimestoppers

Michiana Crime Stoppers announces ‘Speedy Reward’ increase

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A “Speedy Reward” is a tip that leads to an arrest of a fugitive (someone who already has a warrant issued against them).

News

Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The upgrades were made possible thanks to a $7,000 donation from the volunteer group “Friends of Berrien County Animal Control.”