Fans upset with Celine Dion’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s ‘200 greatest singers’ list

(WNDU) - Rolling Stone magazine published its list of “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” for the New Year, but some fans aren’t happy with it.

That’s because singer Celine Dion was not included in the list.

Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums selling at least 10 million copies globally.

Some fans took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with her exclusion from Rolling Stone’s rankings.

Look... you can argue Celine Dion's music is not your cup of tea and that's fair.



You can argue Celine's songs are now irrelevant in today's Billie Eilish generation and that's also fair.



But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable. https://t.co/wvmLYvE059 — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) January 2, 2023

Respectfully, not including Celine Dion, arguably the best vocal technician of all time, in this list is borderline treasonous https://t.co/cy72FEpdyr — Jamie Lambert (@JamieCollabro) January 2, 2023

Dear @RollingStone. This is Céline Dion.



Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal.



So… please fix it. pic.twitter.com/ZyM3YYxYzz — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 2, 2023

Any music list for best singers ever that doesn't include Céline Dion is automatically invalid to me. That's the rule.



'Falling Into You' was the first CD I ever bought with my own money, and that album is still flawless, and her entire discography is superb. https://t.co/JfvxP6lAeJ — Carolyn -😏- Hinds 🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) January 2, 2023

So @RollingStone …you mean to tell me that this voice isn’t a top 200 voice of all time ??



JUSTICE FOR #CelineDion #RollingStone #bestsingersofalltime @celinedion pic.twitter.com/d830zplU9G — B r i a n 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@brian_arbeloa) January 2, 2023

Rolling Stone said its parameters were “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy.”

There were also complaints that the list did not include Diana Ross, Sting, or Dionne Warwick.

The Top 25 singers in Rolling Stone’s rankings are:

Aretha Franklin Whitney Houston Sam Cooke Billie Holiday Mariah Carey Ray Charles Stevie Wonder Beyonce Otis Redding Al Green Little Richard John Lennon Patsy Cline Freddie Mercury Bob Dylan Prince Elvis Presley Celia Cruz Frank Sinatra Marvin Gaye Nina Simone Adele Smokey Robinson George Jones Mary J. Blige

To view the full list, click here.

Dion recently announced she’s postponing several tour dates after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.