Families enjoying warmer temperatures

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families are taking advantage of unusually mild temperatures before the kids head back to school following Christmas break.

Ironworks Ice Rink and Howard Park were packed with ice skaters Monday night.

“Yeah, we’re really looking forward to having people out. With the nice weather it’s going to be a lot more comfortable I feel like for people to come out and skate...Our team, we love having people here. It just makes everybody come in with a smile on their face,” said Howard Park Supervisor Nathan Middlebrook.

There is ice skating, fun playgrounds, toasty fires and yummy hot chocolate.

“We have coolers underneath the concrete, which will help keep the ice at a more smooth level. People are going to still be able to skate even with the projected high temperatures...Yeah, the playground is open, especially with the warm weather I think the little kids are going to love going out. When they are done skating they can burn off some more energy with their parents as well,” said Middlebrook.

Kids we talked to said they are excited to be able to spend their break outside without freezing to death.

“The warm weather, it’s great. You can just come out to Howard Park and start skating. It’s so fun,” said one girl.

“Because I love skating and like I think this is the perfect place to go skating,” said another.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
Sean Daniel Miller
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory; Morning showers followed by record-high temperatures Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Bills-Bengals game suspended after Bills player collapses on field, taken to hospital in critical condition
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
Michiana Crime Stoppers announces ‘Speedy Reward’ increase