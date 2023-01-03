Families enjoying warmer temperatures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families are taking advantage of unusually mild temperatures before the kids head back to school following Christmas break.

Ironworks Ice Rink and Howard Park were packed with ice skaters Monday night.

“Yeah, we’re really looking forward to having people out. With the nice weather it’s going to be a lot more comfortable I feel like for people to come out and skate...Our team, we love having people here. It just makes everybody come in with a smile on their face,” said Howard Park Supervisor Nathan Middlebrook.

There is ice skating, fun playgrounds, toasty fires and yummy hot chocolate.

“We have coolers underneath the concrete, which will help keep the ice at a more smooth level. People are going to still be able to skate even with the projected high temperatures...Yeah, the playground is open, especially with the warm weather I think the little kids are going to love going out. When they are done skating they can burn off some more energy with their parents as well,” said Middlebrook.

Kids we talked to said they are excited to be able to spend their break outside without freezing to death.

“The warm weather, it’s great. You can just come out to Howard Park and start skating. It’s so fun,” said one girl.

“Because I love skating and like I think this is the perfect place to go skating,” said another.

