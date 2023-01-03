Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation.

Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22.

If you can identify this individual, please call Det. Lambright at (574) 389-4736. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

