City of South Bend finalizes agreement with Oaklawn on funding of behavioral crisis center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a funding agreement with Oaklawn that will establish and launch a 24/7 behavioral crisis center in South Bend.

The plan for the center was formed over the past two years in partnership with Oaklawn, the St. Joseph County Department of Health, Memorial Hospital (Beacon Health System), St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Sound Bend Police Department, St. Joseph County Council, and the South Bend Common Council.

“After years of collaboration, I am glad our community is ready to establish a crisis center and fill in gaps in our mental health services,” said Mayor James Mueller in a press release sent out by the city on Tuesday morning. “This partnership between the city and Oaklawn provides the funding necessary for the buildout of the center and its initial operation costs. I am optimistic that additional funding partnerships with the county and state will sustain the crisis center and these critical mental health services beyond its initial years.”

The agreement provides $2.66 million for Oaklawn to invest in the Memorial Epworth building, establish the Behavioral Crisis Center, and fund the first year of its operations. These funds were included as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan distribution that passed the Common Council by a 7-2 vote on Oct. 11, 2021.

The County Council had appropriated matching funds unanimously as part of its American Rescue Plan distribution. Last month, the County Commissioners tabled an agreement with Oaklawn that would have provided the matching funds necessary for the establishment of the behavioral crisis center and three years of operations.

“We are honored to have the City’s support for this project as the next step in making the crisis center a reality,” said Oaklawn President & CEO Laurie Nafziger. “We are working diligently with county officials to answer all questions and wholeheartedly believe the crisis center is the next step in caring for the mental health needs of our communities.”

