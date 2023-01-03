Bills-Bengals game suspended after Bills player collapses on field, taken to hospital in critical condition

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams. The ambulance was on the field four minutes after Hamlin collapsed, with many players in tears, including cornerback Tre’Davious White. The quarterbacks — Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow — embraced.

When Hamlin was taken off the field 16 minutes after he collapsed, the Bills gathered in prayer. He was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first half of their game Monday night (Jan. 3) in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)

Hamlin’s uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR from medical personnel. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen.

“No one’s been through this,” longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

Hamlin collapsed at 8:55 p.m. Eastern and the game was suspended 21 minutes later. Players walked off the field slowly and into their locker rooms.

The aftermath of the injury was reminiscent of when Bills tight end Kevin Everett lay motionless on the field after making a tackle on the second-half opening kickoff in Buffalo’s 2007 season-opening game against the Denver Broncos.

Everett sustained a spinal cord injury that initially left him partially paralyzed.

The 24-year-old Hamlin spent five years of college at Pitt — his hometown — and appeared in 48 games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl.

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

A tweet from the Pitt football account was simple and clear: “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3,” the tweet said, referring to Hamlin by his college jersey number. “Praying for you.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory; Morning showers followed by record-high temperatures Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Moderate to heavy rain will move through early Tuesday morning. Highs will warm to around 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Crime

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say the victims in both shootings walked into the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crimestoppers

Michiana Crime Stoppers announces ‘Speedy Reward’ increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A “Speedy Reward” is a tip that leads to an arrest of a fugitive (someone who already has a warrant issued against them).

News

Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The upgrades were made possible thanks to a $7,000 donation from the volunteer group “Friends of Berrien County Animal Control.”

Latest News

News

How retailers are handling holiday returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
While some policies haven't changed in years, other stores are tightening up the rules in 2023, which means that return could cost you.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Not only did the pandemic impact our health and our money, but also our children's education.

News

Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break

Updated: 5 hours ago
Not only did the pandemic impact our health and our money, but also our children's education.

News

Hawk Cam 2023

Updated: 5 hours ago
We were treated to some beautiful wildlife at The WNDU Studios on Monday afternoon!

News

Man dies in fire at Sturgis apartment building on New Year’s Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on W. West Street near North Street.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago