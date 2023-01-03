Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Animal Control shelter has received some nice upgrades to start off the new year thanks to some generous donations!

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the shelter has new fenced enclosures for dogs awaiting adoption, as well as an outdoor play area that’s doubled in size.

The upgrades were made possible thanks to a $7,000 donation from the volunteer group “Friends of Berrien County Animal Control.” The friends group also donated $3,500 toward the installation of around 80 sound tiles, which reduces the noise inside the kennels by 13 to 15 decibels.

To learn more about “Friends of Berrien County Animal Control,” or to donate, click here.

