Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Animal Control shelter has received some nice upgrades to start off the new year thanks to some generous donations!

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the shelter has new fenced enclosures for dogs awaiting adoption, as well as an outdoor play area that’s doubled in size.

The upgrades were made possible thanks to a $7,000 donation from the volunteer group “Friends of Berrien County Animal Control.” The friends group also donated $3,500 toward the installation of around 80 sound tiles, which reduces the noise inside the kennels by 13 to 15 decibels.

To learn more about “Friends of Berrien County Animal Control,” or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
Sean Daniel Miller
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
19-year-old hurt in apparent drive-by shooting in St. Joseph County

Latest News

While some policies haven't changed in years, other stores are tightening up the rules in 2023,...
How retailers are handling holiday returns
Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break
Not only did the pandemic impact our health and our money, but also our children's education
Medical Moment: How to keep your children learning during the holiday break
We were treated to some beautiful wildlife at The WNDU Studios on Monday afternoon!
Hawk Cam 2023