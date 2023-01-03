Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

It’s a New Year, and many of us like to create some new goals. So, we went over a New Year’s checklist for health with Dr. Bob!

Question #1: We want to start with sleep. What are some good ways to make sure we get the rest we need?

DR. BOB : There is not really a standard number of hours everyone needs. Typically, it’s going to be somewhere between 7-9 hours of sleep.

What I tell my patients is that if you are not tired during the day and feeling like you could take naps, you are probably getting enough sleep. If you are really tired, you probably need more sleep.

It is important in the hour or so before you want to fall asleep to decrease stimulating things such as a smart phone or television. Instead try taking a bath, listening to calming music, or reading a book.

Question #2: The next item on our checklist is diet. What are some tips on making sure we have a well-balanced diet?

DR. BOB : An important part of dieting is to not let perfect be the enemy of good.

People often ask me what their ideal weight is. Typically getting to an ideal weight is going to demand losing 30-40 pounds. This is really not a constructive goal for most people.

Instead, work on losing 5 to 10 percent of your body weight. This is something that you can do through slow and steady work over the course of a year.

Even if it doesn’t bring you to an ideal body weight, there is evidence that modest amounts of weight loss are good for your health.

Question #3: The last thing we want to touch on is exercise. How much should we be getting per day?

DR. BOB : Again, we don’t want to get intimidated by standard goals here. Technically, the American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

For some people this is going to be an attainable goal. For other people who maybe aren’t exercising at all right now, this is probably not a good goal.

I would recommend starting with exercising a few days a week for thirty minutes. The exercise does not need to be intense. Something that will leave a bit of sweat on your brow when you are done is a good start.

If you attain these smaller goals, you will gain confidence to build on them.

