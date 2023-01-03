2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of E. Bowman Street. The second shooting reportedly took place somewhere along Ford Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the victims in both shootings walked into the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both shootings are under investigation by the SBPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.