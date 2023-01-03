17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.

The 17-year-old told police he was shot in the 1200 block of S. Main Street. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information, please call the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

