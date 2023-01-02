Tips on getting fit in the new year

Tips on keeping your New Year's resolution
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your New Year’s resolution was to get fit in 2023, you are not alone.

It’s actually one of the most common resolutions.

16 Morning News Now got some advice on how to create those goals from the experts at CrossFit South Bend.

Owner Brandon Wilton said everyone should begin with basic lifestyle guidelines.

This includes making sure you have enough quality sleep each night, and eating healthy meals at the same time each day.

Chewing your food thoroughly is also important for digestion.

“Stress is a big one as well too,” Wilton said. “Drink enough water, about half your body weight in ounces of water a day. So, there’s a lot of different really basic things that most people just don’t have checked off.”

Wilton said you can then start working on your goals by doing simple exercises in your home.

But if you would rather have a guide, you can sit down with the experts at CrossFit South Bend and

You can learn more about what CrossFit South Bend offers by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
Sean Daniel Miller
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

(Source: AP)
One injured in overnight shooting
(Source: AP)
One injured in apparent drive-by shooting
Chuck Heaver Weather 010222
Chuck Heaver Weather 010222
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on...
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County