Tips on getting fit in the new year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your New Year’s resolution was to get fit in 2023, you are not alone.

It’s actually one of the most common resolutions.

16 Morning News Now got some advice on how to create those goals from the experts at CrossFit South Bend.

Owner Brandon Wilton said everyone should begin with basic lifestyle guidelines.

This includes making sure you have enough quality sleep each night, and eating healthy meals at the same time each day.

Chewing your food thoroughly is also important for digestion.

“Stress is a big one as well too,” Wilton said. “Drink enough water, about half your body weight in ounces of water a day. So, there’s a lot of different really basic things that most people just don’t have checked off.”

Wilton said you can then start working on your goals by doing simple exercises in your home.

But if you would rather have a guide, you can sit down with the experts at CrossFit South Bend.

