One injured in overnight shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting overnight.

South Bend Police were called out to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West around 12:15 a.m. for a shots fired called.

When they arrived on scene they found one person with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim is currently in the hospital as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.