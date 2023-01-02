One injured in apparent drive-by shooting

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday night the St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to shooting call in the 23000 block of Fillmore Road.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year old woman shot in an apparent drive by-shooting.

The young woman was taken by ambulance to the ER with non-life threatening wound.

County Police are currently investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information to please call County Police Detectives at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
Sean Daniel Miller
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
Country Bake Shop closing on Saturday
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

(Source: AP)
One injured in overnight shooting
Chuck Heaver Weather 010222
Chuck Heaver Weather 010222
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on...
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
Notre Dame women's hoops steamrolls Boston College to tip off 2023
Notre Dame blows out Boston College to tip off 2023