One injured in apparent drive-by shooting

ST. JOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday night the St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to shooting call in the 23000 block of Fillmore Road.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year old woman shot in an apparent drive by-shooting.

The young woman was taken by ambulance to the ER with non-life threatening wound.

County Police are currently investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information to please call County Police Detectives at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

