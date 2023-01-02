One injured in apparent drive-by shooting
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday night the St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to shooting call in the 23000 block of Fillmore Road.
When officers arrived they found a 19-year old woman shot in an apparent drive by-shooting.
The young woman was taken by ambulance to the ER with non-life threatening wound.
County Police are currently investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information to please call County Police Detectives at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.
