Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy announces end of football career

Senior wideout will forego his final year of eligibility to begin his post-playing career
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy will not be suiting up for the Blue and Gold next season.

According to NBC Sports, Lenzy had one more season of eligibility available to him courtesy of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, but he will instead retire from football and begin his post-playing career at Medasource, a healthcare consulting company.

The senior wideout made the announcement on Twitter on New Year’s Eve.

Lenzy was Notre Dame’s fourth-leading pass-catcher this season. He caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl to tie the game at 31 on the way to the 45-38 Irish victory this past weekend.

After the bowl game, Head Coach Marcus Freeman touched on Lenzy’s continued commitment to the team.

“I remember saying it after the Navy game when he had that big catch for a touchdown: ‘You don’t know when your number’s going to be called,’” Freeman said. “And for a guy like Braden, just continue to do his job and run as hard as he can, and runs his routes to perfection, that’s an unselfish position. It’s just great to see him get the opportunity to go make a play and make them pay.”

For his career, Lenzy caught 74 passes for 976 yards and nine touchdowns while taking 23 rushes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

